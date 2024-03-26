Meta refuses to provide details on its Gaza war censorship - report

Meta, the company owning Facebook and Instagram, refuses to answer questions on its policy regarding the Israel-Hamas war censorship, despite the pressure from senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, reported The Intercept on Tuesday.

“Meta insists that there’s been no discrimination against Palestinian-related content on their platforms, but at the same time, is refusing to provide us with any evidence or data to support that claim,” Warren told The Intercept. “If its ad-hoc changes and removal of millions of posts didn’t discriminate against Palestinian-related content, then what’s Meta hiding?”

AP / Tony Dejak 2019 ©

In a letter to Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent earlier in December, Warren posed dozens of specific questions about the company’s Gaza-related content moderation efforts, said The Intercept. Warren asked about the "exact numbers of posts about the war, broken down by Hebrew or Arabic, that have been deleted or otherwise suppressed."

Meta's reply provided little detail, with no breakdown on languages or markets presented in the answer: "In the nine days following October 7, we removed or marked as disturbing more than 2,200,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic for violating our policies.”

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Now, Warren is joined by Sanders who again appeal to Meta. “Meta’s response, dated January 29, 2024, did not provide any of the requested information necessary to understand Meta’s treatment of Arabic language or Palestine-related content versus other forms of content,” the senators wrote.

They refer the the human rights groups that report "systemic moderation bias against Palestinians," said The Intercept. According to a February report by AccessNow, Meta “suspended or restricted the accounts of Palestinian journalists and activists both in and outside of Gaza, and arbitrarily deleted a considerable amount of content, including documentation of atrocities and human rights abuses.”

Olivier Matthys/AP Images for AVAAZ

Zuckerberg already finds himself under intense scrutiny from senators. In February, Senate held a hearing focusing on safeguarding children and adolescents on social media, leaders from major platforms, including Meta, where its CEO was openly criticized the platforms' approach to child safety.