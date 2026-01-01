Miami: pro-Palestinian protesters harass mother of last hostage Ran Gvili

A tense confrontation unfolded in Miami during a pro-Palestinian rally when demonstrators targeted the mother of an Israeli hostage whose body is still being held in Gaza.

Talik Gvili, the mother of Ran Gvili, was approached and verbally harassed by activists as she took part in a quiet awareness effort focused on the fate of hostages captured during the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack in Israel.

Footage circulating on social media shows protesters directing hostile remarks at her, prompting widespread condemnation from supporters of the family.

Ran Gvili, a member of Israel’s elite Yamam police unit, was abducted during the October 7 assault. Israeli officials believe he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken, though his remains have not been returned. His family says the continued detention of his body has prevented them from holding a burial and achieving closure.

Gvili’s mother is currently traveling across the United States to draw international attention to the hostages’ plight and to advocate for the return of her son’s remains.

The incident in Miami has sparked outrage among Israeli officials and advocacy groups, who describe the confrontation as a violation of basic human decency toward a grieving parent.

The Gvili family has reiterated its call for the return of Ran’s body, stressing that bringing him home is essential for honoring his memory and allowing the family to begin healing.