Mike Huckabee confirmed as new US ambassador to Israel

US President Donald Trump signed the confirmation of Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel on Wednesday, following a vote in favor of his appointment in the Senate.

The US Senate was split largely along party lines with 53 for and 46 against the nomination, with Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman being the only one of his party to vote for Huckabee.

Huckabee's appointment raised strong concerns among Democrats, notably due to his explicit support for Israel's right to annex the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Huckabee will take office in a particularly tense context, as efforts to impose a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are at a standstill. The release of hostages held since the October 7 attack, including American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, remains a priority.

The resumption of Israeli military operations against Hamas last month also threatens Trump's plans to normalize relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh, following the Abraham Accords. Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries have indicated that a cessation of hostilities and the security of Palestinians are necessary before any resumption of talks on normalization.