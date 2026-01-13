Mississippi synagogue fire: Suspect targeted building over its connection to Judaism

The suspect in the arson of the Great Synagogue in Mississippi claimed he did it because of the "place's connection to Judaism," the FBI reported Monday evening in a document to the court. In addition, the suspect called the building "the synagogue of Satan."

Stephen Spencer Pittman was charged with intentional damage or destruction of a building by fire. The flames broke out in the early morning hours of Saturday at the "Beth Israel" synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, which was closed at that time. Shortly thereafter, authorities stated that the fire was an act of arson. There were no injuries, but the suspect was treated at a hospital for burns, where he was also arrested on Saturday.

"Beth Israel" was founded in 1860 and is the largest Jewish synagogue in the state. In 1967, it was targeted in an attack by the Ku Klux Klan, an organization that advocates white Christian supremacy, in response to the role of the Jewish community in Mississippi in activities for civil rights. The community shares its current building with the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life, a nonprofit organization that serves Jewish communities throughout the state, as noted by the FBI in an affidavit.

The synagogue was significantly damaged overnight Saturday-Sunday following the arson. Extensive damage was caused to the synagogue's library, as well as to several Torah scrolls. The mayor of Jackson said in a statement about the incident: "Acts of antisemitism, racism, and religious hatred are attacks on all of Jackson and will be treated as acts of terror against the safety of residents and their freedom of worship."