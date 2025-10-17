'Monster hiding out in U.S.': Gazan suspected of participating in Oct. 7 atrocities arrested in Louisiana

U.S. authorities on Thursday arrested Mahmoud Amin Ya’Qub Al-Muhtadi, 33-year-old Palestinian native of Gaza currently residing in Lafayette, Louisiana, for his alleged involvement in the Hamas-led slaughter of Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Al-Muhtadi is accused of violating terrorism laws by helping or attempting to help a foreign terrorist organization, as well as of fraud and misuse of visa, permits and other documents.

He is a suspected member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (DFLP) armed wing, known as the National Resistance Brigades (NRB); according to the affidavit, he commanded or coordinated NRB fighters who joined the Hamas-led onslaught on October 7.

“After hiding out in the United States, this monster has been found and charged with participating in the atrocities of October 7 — the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “While nothing can fully heal the scars left by Hamas’s brutal attack, this Department’s Joint Task Force October 7 is dedicated to finding and prosecuting those responsible for that horrific day, including the murder of dozens of American citizens."

"We will continue to stand by Jewish Americans and Jewish people around the world against antisemitism and terrorism in all its forms,” Bondi added.

“As set forth in documents filed yesterday, on October 7, when Al-Muhtadi learned of the unfolding barbaric attack on Israel and civilians from multiple nations, including the United States, he sprang into action. He armed himself, recruited additional marauders, and then entered Israel, where there is evidence placing him near one of the worst-hit Israeli communities,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Subsequently, Al-Muhtadi fraudulently obtained a visa to enter the United States where he hoped to remain undetected. This arrest is the first public step in bringing to justice those responsible for harming Americans on that day.”

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana added that “October 7 is a day that lives in infamy for so many, Gentile and Jew alike, because of the terrorist attack on Israel that began a wave of antisemitic violence. Let this arrest serve as a reminder both that those who perpetrate acts of terrorism cannot evade justice by hiding in our communities and that state, local, and federal law enforcement — here, the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Louisiana State Police, Lafayette Police Department, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office — are working tirelessly to bring these people to justice.”