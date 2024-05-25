Montana Tucker features freed hostages' story in skincare ad

Influencer Montana Tucker, known for her significant social media following, recently highlighted the story of a freed Israeli hostage in a skincare promotion, eliciting mixed responses from her audience.

Since October 7, Tucker has utilized her platform to advocate for Israel, sharing content from communities impacted by Hamas attacks and historical sites like Auschwitz.

Tucker, who has over 3 million Instagram followers and 9 million on TikTok, has consistently posted about the ongoing conflict, including speeches at rallies and interviews at protests. At the Grammys in February, she wore a yellow ribbon with the words “Bring them home” to raise awareness for Israeli hostages.

However, her latest advocacy effort has sparked controversy. In a video promoting an Israeli skincare brand, Tucker features Raz Ben Ami, who was abducted with her husband during a Hamas attack. While many praised Tucker for raising awareness, others criticized her for seemingly using a traumatized family's story to promote a product.

Montanatucker/Instagram

"Raz and Ohad have three beautiful daughters who did everything they can to bring back their dad and take care of their mom," Tucker wrote in the caption. She emphasized that the featured skincare brand, FRE, was Raz's favorite.

The video showcases Ben Ami sharing her experience of captivity and expressing hope for her husband's return.

Despite the heartfelt narrative, the integration of a product promotion led to divided opinions. Some followers appreciated Tucker's ongoing efforts, while others viewed the ad as exploitative.