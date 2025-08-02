Montreal's Pride Parade bans 2 Jewish groups from attending

Recommended -

The organizers of Montreal's Pride Parade excluded two Jewish groups from participation, Canadian media reported.

According to the National Post, Ga’ava (Hebrew for "pride) and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said they were informed on Wednesday by Fierté Montréal that they would be barred from attendance.

Without mentioning either group, a statement from Fierté Montréal said that the festival’s board of directors had “made the decision to deny participation in the Pride Parade to organizations spreading hateful discourse.”

“We refuse to allow the spaces of the Fierté Montréal to be instrumentalized in the context of a conflict that involves major violations of fundamental human rights,” the group said.

Carlos A. Godoy L, the volunteer president at Ga’ava, said that "this exclusion, based on flimsy, politically motivated reasons decided behind closed doors under pressure from groups that hate Jews, deny Israel’s existence, and whose members celebrated the atrocities of October 7, 2023, is a deeply discriminatory and undemocratic process. This decision will be profoundly hurtful to LGBTQ+ Jews."