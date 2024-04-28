More than 200 arrests amid anti-Israel protests at universities

Amid escalating anti-Israel protests at universities across the United States, more than 200 pro-Palestinian students and demonstrators were arrested in recent demonstrations at Northeastern University in Boston, the University of Arizona, and Indiana University.

Over the past ten days, amid growing protests against the conflict in Gaza, approximately 700 individuals have been arrested on U.S. campuses.

One of the largest demonstrations occurred at Columbia University, where 108 people were arrested last week. Despite the university administration's deadline to dismantle protest tents set up on campus, demonstrators have yet to evacuate them.

The American administration has affirmed its commitment to freedom of expression, entrusting the management of these protests to local authorities. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the importance of maintaining calm protests and ensuring the safety of all involved. However, Kirby condemned anti-Semitic remarks heard at some protests on behalf of the administration.

Meanwhile, Israeli academic leaders have expressed grave concerns over anti-Semitic incidents during protests and the harassment of Jewish students.

In a statement released on Friday, presidents of research universities in Israel pledged to welcome Jewish scientists and students to universities across the country. While American university leaders are working to address these protests, Israeli leaders have said that the situation may require actions beyond the typical scope of university administrations.