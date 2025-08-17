Multiple people reported injured in Brooklyn restaurant mass shooting

Recommended -

Multiple people were shot inside a Brooklyn restaurant around closing time Sunday morning, and the suspect has not been caught, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting inside the restaurant, Taste of the City Lounge, at 903 Franklin Avenue just before 3:30 AM, officials told The New York Post.

Multiple individuals were taken to local hospitals, but their conditions have not been disclosed.

The police have opened an investigation to identify and apprehend the shooter, who currently remains at large.

Brooklyn boasts a large Jewish population, though there are currently no signs indicating that the attack had any relation to Jewish residents.

This article will continue to be updated as it is a developing story.