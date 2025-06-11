Musk takes back Trump comments - 'They went too far'

Elon Musk, former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and world's richest man, apologized on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump after a heated public exchange between the two. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote on his X social network.

The public confrontation that erupted between the two involved harsh accusations and serious implications. Musk said that "Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

On the other hand, Trump claimed that Musk "lost his mind" after his budget bill removes subsidies for electric vehicles.

During the confrontation, it was reported that a conciliation talk was expected to take place between Trump and Musk, but the White House denied and said that there was no such plan.