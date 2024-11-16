Muslims who voted for Trump upset with his pro-Israel cabinet picks

U.S. Muslim leaders who supported Donald Trump to protest against the Biden administration's support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza and against Hezbollah in Lebanon stated they have been deeply disappointed by his cabinet picks.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1856103959955435654 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Trump won because of us and we're not happy with his secretary of state pick and others," said Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor who chaired the Abandon Harris campaign in Pennsylvania and co-founded Muslims for Trump. Muslim support for Trump helped him win Michigan and may have factored into other swing state wins, strategists believe.

Trump also nominated Mike Huckabee, an evangelical Christian Zionist who backs Israeli control of the West Bank and has called the two-state solution "unworkable," as the next ambassador to Israel.