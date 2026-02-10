Netanyahu departs for Washington to meet Trump with focus on Iran and Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Washington this week for his seventh official meeting with US President Donald Trump since the start of Trump’s second term. Ahead of his departure, Netanyahu highlighted the unique closeness between Israel and the United States.

“I am now leaving for the United States for my seventh trip, to meet with President Trump since he was elected to a second term,” Netanyahu said.

“This, of course, does not include his unforgettable visit to Israel and his speech in the Knesset. I think these things reflect the unique closeness in the extraordinary relationship that we have with the United States, and for me personally with the President, and for the State of Israel with the United States, something that has never been equaled in our history.”

During the visit, Netanyahu said he will discuss a broad range of issues, including Gaza and regional security, but the top priority will be negotiations with Iran. “I will present to the President our perceptions of the principles in the negotiations, the important principles, and in my opinion they are important not only for Israel, but for everyone in the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East,” he stated.

Reports indicate that Netanyahu will seek U.S. backing for broad restrictions on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. He is also expected to link Gaza’s reconstruction to Hamas’ disarmament, emphasizing that regional stability depends on curbing the militant group’s capabilities.