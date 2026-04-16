Netanyahu named among Time’s 100 'Most Influential People for 2026'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been named to Time magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 most influential people, marking his fifth appearance on the annual ranking.

He is among roughly twenty world political leaders featured this year, reflecting his continued prominence on the global stage amid ongoing regional tensions.

In its profile, Time contrasts the sharp criticism Netanyahu has faced over Israel’s security failure during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, widely described as the most severe intelligence and defense breakdown in the country’s history, with his subsequent political resurgence.

The magazine notes that Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Iran, along with the release of hostages held in Gaza, have bolstered his standing domestically, even as they have intensified international criticism. It also points to ongoing disputes over settlement expansion in the West Bank as a factor eroding support abroad, particularly among younger Americans.

The 2026 list also features other prominent global figures, including US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US military chief Dan Caine, and White House envoy Steve Witkoff. Additional political leaders highlighted include Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Minnesota Governor Jacob Frey.

In its profile of Zohran Mamdani, Time mentions his outspoken criticism of Israel and suggests that his ability to maintain support among diverse constituencies, including segments of the Jewish community, will be an important test of his political effectiveness.