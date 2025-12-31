Netanyahu pledges support for Christian communities worldwide

Prime Minister Netanyahu met Wednesday with leaders of the U.S. evangelical community, emphasizing the shared Judeo-Christian values that he says underpin Israel’s security and global efforts to protect religious minorities.

Speaking at the meeting, Netanyahu hailed the historic support of Christian Zionists for the State of Israel, calling it “essential to the rise and success of Jewish Zionism.” He praised the leaders for standing with Israel through “good times and bad times” and highlighted the ongoing threats facing both Israel and Christian communities globally.

“The voice of faith must be heard and terrorism must be confronted and defeated, not understood,” Netanyahu said. He outlined a vision for a “union of nations” dedicated to protecting Christian communities under threat, citing intelligence cooperation in Africa and support in the Middle East.

Netanyahu also identified what he described as the main global threats to Judeo-Christian traditions: radical Shiite forces led by Iran and radical Sunni groups associated with the Muslim Brotherhood. He stressed that Israel is uniquely positioned to safeguard Christian populations in the region, ensuring their communities can thrive.

The Prime Minister reflected on Israel’s recent conflicts, calling the war on seven fronts “victorious in many ways,” but emphasized the “eighth front," the battle for hearts and minds, particularly in the West.

Netanyahu concluded by wishing attendees a belated Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, expressing hope for “prosperity, peace, and security… especially for Christian communities around the world.”