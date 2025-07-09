Netanyahu & Trump 'not letting up for a minute' to secure Gaza ceasefire

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in the White House and later with Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday for a follow-up meeting, focusing on efforts to free the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said.

In a statement released after the meeting addressed to Israeli citizens, Netanyahu said, "We are not letting up for a moment, and this is possible because of the military pressure exerted by our heroic soldiers. Unfortunately, this effort is exacting a painful price from us, in the form of the fall of our best sons."

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli army said that five soldiers were killed and 14 others were wounded in an IED attack in northern Gaza.

Despite losses, Netanyahu added that "we are determined to achieve all our goals: the release of all our hostages – both living and dead, the elimination of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities, and thereby ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

In addition, Trump and Netanyahu "discussed the implications and possibilities of the great victory" in the 12-day war with Iran last month. "Opportunities are opening up here for expanding the circle of peace, expanding the Abraham Accords," Trump said. "We are working on this with full vigor."

"I also expressed to President Trump your appreciation, the citizens of Israel, for your support of us, for the decisive action he has taken, and for the joint effort we are making today to bring a great future to the Middle East and a great future to the State of Israel