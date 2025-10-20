Netanyahu would be arrested if he goes to Canada, says Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government would uphold the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he were to enter Canada, emphasizing that Ottawa will “act in accordance with international law.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Carney stated that Canada “will act in accordance with international law and our international legal policy,” adding, “If he enters Canada, he will be arrested in accordance with the order of the International Criminal Court.”

The ICC, based in The Hague, last week rejected Israel’s appeal to suspend arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing “reasonable grounds” to believe they bear responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict.

Israel has strongly condemned the ICC’s move as a politically motivated decision without legal foundation. Several of Israel’s allies have also criticized the court’s actions, calling them biased and harmful to diplomatic efforts.

Carney’s comments quickly drew backlash from the Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), a Canadian organization that advocates for Israel. In a letter to the Prime Minister, AGPI president Avi Avraham Ben-Lulu urged Carney to retract his statement, arguing it undermines Israel’s sovereignty and misinterprets international law.

The organization noted that the ICC can only exercise jurisdiction over recognized states, while the legal status of “Palestine” remains disputed. Supporting the court’s action, AGPI said, would effectively legitimize a “politicized judicial process” rather than uphold impartial international justice.