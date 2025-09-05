New executive order intends to punish countries, actors wrongfully detaining Americans

Recommended -

The Trump administration issued an executive order on Friday creating a designation for state sponsors of wrongful detention.

Describing the consequential nature of the measure, a senior Trump administration official said to watch the emotional videos of Israeli-American Eden Alexander's White House-brokered release from Hamas captivity earlier this year, along with Ksenia Karelina's touchdown on American soil following her release from Russian detention with American intervention.

“Listen to the voices of the American citizens who were liberated as hostages and wrongfully detained, and that will give you the significance of the action the president's taking this afternoon," the official said.

The mechanism is based on the foundation of the state sponsor of terrorism designation, but different in scope and purpose, senior Trump administration officials said, and is intended to turn a wrongfully detained American from a potential asset into a liability.

The purpose of the new measure is to reduce the leverage governments wrongfully detaining Americans can use against the United States, with Washington having a new toolbox at its disposal to issue sanctions and deny admission to the United States to officials and nationals of the offending country and others deemed to be responsible for or associated with that country’s wrongful detention policy.

“Wrongfully detained” is a specific designation, and is based on the fairness of the holding country's judicial system, evidence of the innocence or guilt of the detained and whether it is believed the detained is being leveraged to extract concessions from the U.S. government.

The new order may also be used to limit travel to designated countries or areas to U.S. passport holders, and an offending country will be put on notice and given an amount of time to rectify the issue before penalties are imposed.

“We are drawing a very clear delineation today - a line in the sand: You will not use Americans as bargaining chips, and there will be severe consequences for anyone who thinks that that which was done under the Biden regime can continue under the second Trump administration,” the first Trump administration official told reporters.

Notably, the executive order applies to entities controlling significant territory, even if they are not currently recognized governments.

“Everything changes with regards to rogue regimes and regimes who think Americans can be treated as pawns,” the first senior official said.

i24NEWS asked how the executive order might be applied to terror groups like Hamas, which still holds the bodies of two murdered Americans, and Iraq, where the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah group holds Russian-Israel Elizabeth Tsurkov, who is being treated as a U.S. hostage due to her status as a doctoral student at Princeton University and her family ties in America.

A second senior administration official said that if they think a country is “aiding and abetting in any way,” or hosting an individual involved in wrongful detention, “we can deal with the country to have them thrown out and eliminated, or we could impose crippling sanctions.”

The official said “one could hold Iraq responsible” for Kata'ib Hezbollah.

“That would be an example where it's not their country, but it is their job in running a country to have control of their country,” the official said, without clarifying who might be held responsible for Hamas’ actions, other than the terror group itself.

The first senior official touted the fact that 72 wrongfully detained Americans have been brought back home this year as “a reaffirmation of what ‘America First’ means, the number one priority the president has for the wrongfully detained and for hostages, and also a stress and emphasis on American sovereignty.”

The U.S. government does not publicly disclose the number of Americans wrongfully detained abroad. The Foley Foundation, an advocacy group for the detained, said in its latest report that at least 54 Americans were held hostage or wrongfully detained in 17 countries last year.

The Trump administration has negotiated several releases this year, including from Gaza, Russia and Afghanistan.

The executive order gives power to the secretary of state to designate any foreign country as a state sponsor of wrongful detention based on their involvement in or support for detaining U.S. nationals wrongfully.

“For those countries, for those state actors, that hold Americans, there's going to be a massive cost to them, and we are going to cripple their economic systems,” the second senior administration official said. “For those that are thinking about taking Americans or have made that mistake, the easiest way to get out of the EO is to send our men and women back.”

The order directs the secretary of state to take “appropriate action” with respect to designated countries, which include the options of sanctions and inadmissibility of nationals from those countries, as well as export controls and other measures existing under current law.

The designation can be terminated if the secretary of state determines the offending foreign government changes its behavior and has demonstrated that its policies no longer involve wrongful detention.

Asked how quickly the executive order might be put to use, the first official said “If you haven't been in a cave for the last eight months, you realize that we have a commander-in-chief that is predisposed to action. We don't create tools not to use them. That's what you should expect.”

A third senior administration official said the executive order will target countries which “persistently participate in hostage diplomacy,” which is parlance for the taking of hostages for diplomatic purposes.

That official cited Iran, along with China and Afghanistan, as examples.

That third official said that the Syrian government “has been extremely helpful” in the administration’s search for American Austin Tice, who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria in 2012, and whose status is unknown.

“We're going to continue to work with them to try to bring closure on that,” the official added.