New York woman charged with attempting to fund Palestine Islamic Jihad

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Catherine Beth Washburn, 37, of Irondequoit, New York, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to the Palestine Islamic Jihad, a designated foreign terrorist organization. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Washburn leads the Direct Action Movement for Palestinian Liberation, a group formed after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that engages in sabotage and property destruction rather than peaceful protest. "Washburn repeatedly voiced support for violence against Israeli civilians and attempted to provide material support to the Palestine Islamic Jihad by sending cryptocurrency to an individual who claimed to participate in its attacks," said Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg.

US Attorney Michael DiGiacomo said Washburn, "fueled by her self-described hate of Israel and Jewish people, went to great lengths to attempt to provide financial support to terrorist organizations," adding that her efforts were ultimately stopped. FBI Acting Assistant Director Coult Markovsky said the bureau "is committed to cutting off funding to terrorist groups" alongside its Justice Department partners.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force executed search warrants in February and March 2026, recovering messages between Washburn and an individual who identified as a PIJ fighter in Gaza. In the messages, Washburn wrote that she would "fight alongside the resistance" if she lived in Gaza and said she wished "every day were October 7th." She also said she hated Jews "very much" and wished Israel "would disappear," while discussing purported PIJ attacks, weapons, and ammunition with the individual.

Financial records showed Washburn made approximately 80 cryptocurrency transfers totaling about $30,116 to an account used by the man. In a November 2025 message, Washburn wrote that her past fundraising and posting meant she was "gonna get put away for a few lifetimes."

The DOJ also released an image it says shows Washburn posing with grenades and a Hamas flag in the background.

The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York and the Justice Department's National Security Division, following an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.