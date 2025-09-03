Newly appointed US CENTCOM commander set to visit Beirut this week - report

Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM)AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File

Commander of United States (US) Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper is set to arrive to Beirut at the end of the week, reported Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar. Cooper assumed the position in early August of this year, succeeding General Kurilla.

US envoy Morgan Ortagus is set to accompany the commander for brief security meetings limited to military and security officials. The envoy will not meet with any political officials, the outlet said.

