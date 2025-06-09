New York mayoral candidate cites Olmert to justify anti-Israeli positions

During an electoral debate on Sunday at the B'nai Jeshurun synagogue in New York, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani promised to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to the city.

The event was co-hosted by the New York Jewish Agenda and brought together seven Democratic candidates. Whitney Tilson accused Mamdani of being a key instigator of violent antisemitic and anti-Israeli protests in the city. Mamdani responded by quoting Israeli activist Noy Katsman, whose brother was killed on October 7, which stated that every life, whether Israeli or Palestinian, Jewish or Arab, is "equally precious."

The candidate invoked Israeli historians Amos Goldberg and Daniel Blatman, as well as former prime minister Ehud Olmert, who recently characterized the actions of the IDF in Gaza as a "war of devastation: indiscriminate, unlimited, cruel and criminal killing of civilians." Mamdani pledged to bring New York "into compliance with international law."

"My response is the same whether we're talking about [Russian President] Vladimir Putin or Netanyahu. I think this city should respect international law, and we've seen other ICC signatory countries declare that they would honor this request," he said.

Faced with the fact that the United States is not a member of the International Criminal Court, he described such action as "courageous," comparing this disobedience to American law with that of San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom recognizing gay marriage. Jewish candidate Brad Lander described his approach to Israel, explaining that he joined a group called Israelis for Peace calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Scott Stringer, also Jewish, said: "I am, at heart, a Zionist. I believe that Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state. I believe that BDS is not just anti-Israel but antisemitic."