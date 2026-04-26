Nine wounded in shooting near Indiana University after Little 500 event

Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting near Indiana University Bloomington early Sunday, after gunfire broke out during celebrations following the annual “Little 500” cycling race.

Police responded shortly after midnight to the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue, a popular area located about a block from the campus, where they found “multiple wounded individuals,” according to local reports.

Nine victims were transported to nearby hospitals, including six by ambulance as of around 3AM, authorities said. Officials did not immediately provide details on the victims’ conditions or the nature of their injuries.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene moments before the shooting. One witness told WTHR, “Two women fighting… I didn’t think too much of it.” The witness added, “I figured the police would get to it. But then I saw a girl reach toward her pants leg and start firing. By then, I was already running the other way.”

The shooting occurred as large crowds gathered in Bloomington following the “Little 500,” a well-known college cycling event that draws significant student and visitor attendance each year.

The incident comes one week after another shooting near the University of Iowa left five people wounded, including three students, highlighting a series of recent shootings near major US university campuses. Authorities said the investigation into the Bloomington incident is ongoing.