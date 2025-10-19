"No Kings": Millions of Americans protest against President Trump

Millions of demonstrators took to the streets across the United States on Saturday for the “No Kings” protests, a nationwide movement condemning what organizers described as President Donald Trump’s authoritarian drift.

According to organizers, nearly seven million people participated in over 2,700 rallies, spanning major cities like New York, Washington, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as smaller towns across the country.

The central message of the protests was a defense of American democracy. “Trump is assuming powers that do not belong to him,” said Senator Raphael Warnock in Atlanta.

Participants, many dressed in yellow to symbolize unity, chanted slogans including: “This is what democracy looks like!” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!”

Organized by the progressive network Indivisible, the movement promotes peaceful resistance amid a tense political climate marked by anti-immigration raids, National Guard deployments, and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Public figures including Bill Nye and Bernie Sanders addressed the crowd in Washington, criticizing the influence of wealthy elites on American democracy. While a few isolated incidents were reported, demonstrations were largely peaceful and festive, with music, costumes, and creative displays.

For participants, the rallies sent a clear message: “America has no king, and democracy belongs to the people.”