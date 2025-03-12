'No one is expelling anyone from Gaza,' Trump says

"No one is expelling anyone from Gaza," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a meeting with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

This comes after Trump advocated for the voluntary migration of Gazans, and even said that Palestinians will not have the right to return to the Gaza Strip.

According to him, his intention was for the United States to "own" Gaza, and that Middle Eastern countries would rebuild it. Two weeks ago, he also published an AI video with his vision showing "Trump's Gaza," where he was seen vacationing in the imaginary future Gaza, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Also close to the president, Elon Musk was seen wiping hummus.

In the meeting with Harris, the two discussed additional topics, including NATO and the "imbalance" in trade between the countries. Trump spoke about the European Union taking advantage of the US, claiming the EU does not purchase agricultural products or American-made cars.

"We don't want to do anything to hurt Ireland, but we do want fairness and he understands that," said Trump, referring to Harris.