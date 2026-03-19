'No set timetable' for Iran war operations, US says

The United States has not set a timetable for ending its military operations in Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday, as American involvement in the conflict approaches its third week.

Speaking at a press briefing, Hegseth said Washington does not intend to impose a deadline on the campaign, stressing that the operation is advancing “very much on schedule” in line with objectives set by President Donald Trump.

“We do not wish to set a precise deadline,” he said, adding that the decision on when to conclude operations will ultimately rest with the president once strategic goals are achieved. The remarks underscored the administration’s emphasis on maintaining flexibility in what remains a fluid and evolving conflict.

Hegseth said it would be up to Trump to determine when U.S. objectives have been fully met, reinforcing that no official end point has been established for the campaign.

On funding, the Pentagon is preparing to seek additional resources from Congress to sustain military operations, Hegseth confirmed. According to earlier reports, the request could exceed $200 billion, though he cautioned that the figure remains subject to change.

“It is clear that this requires significant resources,” he said, noting that funding would support ongoing operations, potential future deployments, and the replenishment of military stockpiles.

The proposed allocation reflects concerns in Washington over the scale and duration of the conflict, as well as efforts to ensure long-term operational readiness if fighting continues.