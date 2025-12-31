NYC Jewish community reportedly voices concern ahead of Zohran Mamdani inauguration

Members of New York City’s Jewish community say they are uneasy ahead of the upcoming inauguration of mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani, according to a report from Ynet News. The event, scheduled in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve, is expected to draw tens of thousands of people and feature a range of public figures.

Mamdani, who will be sworn in as the first Muslim mayor of the city, plans a celebration that includes a swearing‑in ceremony on a Quran and participation by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will preside over the main ceremony at City Hall. Organizers describe the event as historic and a symbol of a new era.

Some in the Jewish community have pointed to the lineup of speakers and guests on the inauguration committee as a concern. The roster includes public figures and artists who have previously criticized Israel or expressed positions that worry members of the community, Ynet reported.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, who built strong ties with many Jewish leaders and stood with the community after the Hamas attack of October 7, will attend the ceremony. Adams had faced criticism and low approval ratings during his tenure, and he will step down as Mamdani takes office.

The inauguration’s symbolic elements, including a midnight ceremony at an abandoned subway station highlighted by Mamdani as connecting to marginalized communities, are part of broader efforts to mark a shift in style and priorities from the previous administration.

It remains unclear how the concerns expressed by some members of the Jewish community will affect engagement with the new administration as Mamdani assumes office.