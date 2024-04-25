NYC mayor on Columbia protests: 'There is no place for hate in this city'

The New York City mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday stated "there is no place for hate in this city," amid the crisis linked to the pro-Palestinian protests that oppose the war in Gaza.

As demonstrations have been followed by a rise of antisemitism, Adams noted: "I won't be the mayor of a place where you have to take off your [religious attire] when you enter a place of higher education. It's one of the fundamental rights we hold as Americans - right to protest, [but] what we've seen playing out at our college campuses is hate."

Adams earlier has also condemned "outside agitators" at the New York University and Columbia pro-Palestinian protests, adding that authorities have identified individuals who do not attend the schools who are on the campuses.

"We can't have outside agitators come in and be destructive to our city," Adams said. "Someone wanted something to happen at that protest at NYU."

Earlier on Monday, ABC News quoted Adams saying he war "horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus."

Protesters have vowed to remain at Columbia University until their demands are met, despite mass arrests and disciplinary action.

Negotiations between the rally participants and Columbia University officials about clearing the encampment on its lawn have been “unstable," said Esha Karam, managing director of Columbia Daily Spectator, on Wednesday.