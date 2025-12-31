NYC releases 1st annual report from Mayor’s office to combat antisemitism

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday released the first annual report from the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, outlining the city’s policy framework, enforcement strategy, and legislative efforts to address rising antisemitism since the office was established in May 2025.

The report, documents the work of the nation’s first municipal office dedicated solely to combating antisemitism. It details the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, the creation of an interagency task force involving more than 35 city agencies, and the use of executive orders and proposed legislation to strengthen enforcement and accountability.

Mayor Adams said the office was created in response to heightened concerns following the October 7, 2023 attacks and subsequent rise in antisemitic incidents.

He emphasized that New York City, home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, has both a responsibility and obligation to confront hate directly.

The report provides historical context on antisemitism in New York City and lays out future priorities, including citywide training initiatives, stronger public messaging, enhanced enforcement tools, and additional legislative action.

It also includes appendices containing the full text of executive orders, draft legislation, and mayoral speeches related to the city’s antisemitism response.

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro said the findings show how municipal governments can take a comprehensive approach to addressing hate, while Davis described the report as both a record of progress and a blueprint for other cities seeking to replicate New York’s model.

The release builds on a series of recent actions by the Adams administration, including executive orders barring discriminatory procurement practices against Israel, directing the NYPD to review protest activity near houses of worship, and establishing the New York City–Israel Economic Council to strengthen economic cooperation.

City officials said the report is intended not only to document New York’s efforts, but also to serve as a guide for other municipalities looking to institutionalize the fight against antisemitism using existing resources and legal frameworks.