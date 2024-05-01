NYPD clear anti-Israel protesters overnight from Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall

In a tense New York Police Department (NYPD) overnight operation, police cleared 30 to 40 anti-Israel protesters from inside Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall after they occupied the administration building in New York earlier in the day.

The scene unfolded after 9 p.m. as hundreds of NYPD officers, donning helmets and equipped with zip ties and riot shields, converged at the college’s entrance.

Scores of officers entered the occupied building through a window, streamed in over a ramp raised from the top of a police vehicle. Multiple protesters were taken into custody and removed from campus on buses.

The confrontation occurred more than 12 hours after demonstrators took over Hamilton Hall shortly after midnight Tuesday, expanding their presence from an encampment elsewhere on the Ivy League school’s grounds.

The police action coincided with the 56th anniversary of a similar incident when police quashed an occupation of Hamilton Hall by students protesting racism and the Vietnam War.

According to the school, the decision to involve law enforcement was made after the administration learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded. University personnel were forced out of the building, and one facilities worker was threatened, the school said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged the protesters to end the situation, advising them to continue their advocacy through other means. "This must end now," he emphasized.

Prior to the police intervention, the New York Police Department received authorization from Columbia University to take action.

As officers entered the campus, they approached Hamilton Hall, the administration building that had been occupied by students since morning.

Reports indicate that at least 100 people were arrested during the operation.

The White House condemned the standoffs at Columbia University and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, where protesters occupied buildings until officers intervened and made arrests.

Columbia University has witnessed an increase in pro-Palestinian protests in recent days, with the latest demonstrations starting last Wednesday when anti-Israel protesters set up a tent city on the campus grounds.