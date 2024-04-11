Orenthal James Simpson, famously known as O.J. Simpson, has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his family.

Simpson, a former NFL great and Heisman winner from USC, transitioned into the spotlight both on and off the field. His life was marked by triumphs and tribulations, making him a figure of considerable intrigue and controversy.

The news of Simpson's death comes following his battle with prostate cancer, which had reportedly worsened in recent months, leading him to receive hospice care. Despite his illness, Simpson remained active on social media, sharing his thoughts on various topics, including sports and politics.

His passing marks the end of a multi-decade saga that captured the nation's attention, particularly surrounding the brutal slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. The ensuing trial, often referred to as the Trial of the Century, gripped the nation as Simpson faced charges of double-murder.

Despite being acquitted of the murder charges in a highly publicized trial, Simpson's legal troubles continued. He was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron in a civil trial and ordered to pay substantial damages to their families, although much of the judgment remained unpaid.

Simpson's life took another tumultuous turn in 2007 when he was embroiled in a criminal case involving the attempted recovery of sports memorabilia.

He was subsequently convicted on multiple charges and served time in prison until his release on parole in 2017.

AP Photo/File

Following his release, Simpson retreated to a relatively private life in Las Vegas, where he remained active on social media but largely stayed out of the public eye.

Despite the controversies that surrounded him, he continued to receive attention from fans and maintained the support of some of his family members.