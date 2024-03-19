Over 450 Jewish entertainment industry professionals have signed an open letter denouncing Jonathan Glazer for his remarks against Israel at the Academy Awards last week.

Glazer was accepting the Oscar for Best International Film for his Holocaust movie "Zone of Interest." The British director used to stage to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and added: "We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people."

The letter drawn up in response to the remarks reads: "We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people, and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination."

The letter goes on to say that “the use of words like ‘occupation’ to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years, and has been recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history. It gives credence to the modern blood libel that fuels a growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States, and in Hollywood.”

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

According to Variety, the letter was signed by industry leaders such as actors Debra Messing and Michael Rappaport, creators including Amy Sherman-Palladino, directors like Eli Roth and Rod Lurie, as well as producers, executives and representatives.

While Grazer received applause for his speech at the awards show, he was slammed on social media. Several of the signatories told Variety that they were hurt by the apparent silence from the audience on the issue of hostages, and by those who wore red pins from Artists4Ceasefire.

"It was a very sad, very scary night. Writing the letter wasn’t just cathartic for us. It’s something we had to do,” producer Ilana Werwick, known for her work on "Modern Family" told the industry magazine.

Jonathan Jakubowicz, who directed the 2020 film "Resistance" told Variety: "Mr. Glazer used the memory of the victims of the gas chambers to attack those trying to rescue Holocaust survivors and their relatives from captivity and sexual slavery. It’s important to call for peace, and we all do. But in this conflict disinformation prolongs the war. And his comments unfortunately gave legitimacy to the propaganda networks interested in prolonging the war to demonize the Jewish people."

Read more stories like this >>

• Glazer criticizes Israel for 'hijacking Holocaust' in Oscars acceptance speech >>

• Adam Sandler honored as 'Icon' at People's Choice Awards >>

• Netflix star Brett Gelman to perform skit on famed Israeli parody show >>