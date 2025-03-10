Palestinian Columbia graduate arrested under Trump antisemitism order

The US Department of Homeland Security announced on Sunday night that it had arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who led pro-Palestinian protests during the war in the Gaza Strip, for activities associated with Hamas on campus.

He was arrested according to a presidential order signed by US President Donald Trump, which aims to combat antisemitism on campus. Kahlil, a Palestinian-Syrian with permanent residency in the US, completed his master's degree last year.

Khalil played a central part of the controversial student protests and encampments since the war began a year and a half ago, even negotiating with the administration and presenting demands.

Trump has singled out Columbia as one of the most problematic Universities as one of the most public sites of demonstrations, with the school coming under sharp scrutiny for not doing enough to protect Jewish students.

If it can be proven that Khalil's support for Hamas, recognized as a terrorist group, violated anti-terrorism laws, his residency is expected to be revoked and he will be deported, the first deportation under the Trump order.

The proceedings may be complicated as the green-card holder is married to an American citizen who is in advanced stages of pregnancy.

"We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X.

"They basically silenced anyone supporting Palestine on campus and this was not enough," Khalil told Reuters a day before his arrest on Saturday. "Clearly Trump is using the protesters as a scapegoat for his wider agenda fighting and attacking higher education and the Ivy League education system."