Pennsylvania man accused of setting fire to Governor Shapiro's home

Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's house after Passover on Saturday, told police he would have beaten him with a hammer if he would have found him.

The perpetrator allegedly walked an hour from his home before coming upon the governor's home. He broke a window and threw in two Molotov cocktails he made from empty Heineken beer bottles.

Shapiro said he was awoken early Sunday morning as police banged on his door, warning that his residence was set on fire. He was evacuated along with his family, and the fire was extinguished.

"Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe," he said on X.

Balmer is charged with terrorist acts, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal homicide, and aggravated arson after the attack. His mother told media that Balmer is mentally ill and had stopped taking his medication