Pentagon prepares military options for 'final blow' against Iran - report

The Pentagon is drawing up multiple military scenarios for a potential “final blow” against Iran, including massive airstrikes and ground operations, as tensions rise and diplomatic efforts stall, according to US officials to Axios.

These contingency plans could be triggered if negotiations fail or if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, threatening global energy trade.

Options under consideration include seizing or blockading key sites such as Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil terminal, and the islands of Larak and Abu Musa, strategically located near the strait.

Other measures could involve intercepting Iranian oil shipments or targeting nuclear facilities to secure or neutralize highly enriched uranium. A less aggressive approach would focus on large-scale airstrikes against these sensitive sites.

President Trump has not yet chosen among the options, but advisers suggest he is prepared to escalate military action if diplomacy fails. The White House has warned the US could strike “harder than ever” while continuing to deploy fighter jets, Marine units, and airborne troops to the region.

Iranian authorities, meanwhile, remain deeply suspicious of U.S. intentions, viewing negotiations as a potential cover for military operations. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Parliament, said Iran is monitoring adversary movements closely and threatened massive retaliation against any attack, including on neighboring countries.

Despite the high tensions, behind-the-scenes mediation efforts continue, involving Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, aiming to revive talks between Washington and Tehran. Iran has rejected initial US proposals but has not fully ruled out dialogue, though mistrust within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps complicates any near-term breakthrough.