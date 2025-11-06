Poll: 46% of Israelis say they would avoid visiting NYC after Mamdani mayoral win

A recent survey conducted by direct polls chaired by Zuriel Sharon for i24NEWS suggests that a large majority of Israelis perceive New York City’s mayor-elect, Mamdani, as antisemitic, and that his election could influence travel plans to the city.

The poll, conducted on November 6, 2025, collected responses from 501 adults aged 18 and over, representing a statistically valid sample of the general Israeli population.

The survey has a margin of error of ±4.4% at a 95% confidence level.

According to the survey results, 83% of respondents said they believe Mamdani is antisemitic, while only 8% disagreed, and 9% said they did not know.

When asked whether Mamdani’s election would affect their decision to visit New York City, 46% said they would avoid traveling to the city, 34% said they would continue visiting as usual, and 20% were unsure.

The findings highlight a significant level of concern among Israelis over Mamdani’s election and its potential implications for antisemitism and international travel.

Former governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Republican Curtis Anthony Sliwa conceded the New York mayoral race to 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday.

As a part of his victory speech, Mamdani directly addressed his Jewish voters, who were a central critique of his campaign. In the same breath, he also addressed the 'over 1 million Muslims' of New York City (NYC).

“We will build a City Hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism, where the more than 1 million Muslims know that they belong, not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power."