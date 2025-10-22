Poll: Majority of Americans support US recognition of Palestinian State

A majority of Americans believe the United States should officially recognize a Palestinian state, according to a new poll published Wednesday by Reuters in partnership with Ipsos.

The findings reveal a significant gap between public sentiment and the position historically taken by former President Donald Trump and many U.S. policymakers on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the survey, 59% of Americans say Washington should recognize a Palestinian state.

While opinion remains sharply divided along party lines, the poll indicates a notable share of Republican respondents also back the idea. About 53% of Republicans said they oppose recognition, but 41% expressed support, suggesting some openness within conservative circles to a diplomatic resolution.

The survey also measured public attitudes toward Trump’s handling of regional issues. A slim majority (51%) believe Trump deserves credit for helping broker a ceasefire in Gaza, if the truce holds, while 42% disagree. Similarly, more than half of those polled said the former president should receive “significant credit” if broader peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians ultimately succeed.

Public opinion also reflected growing concern over Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza. Roughly 60% of respondents said Israel’s response was excessive, compared to 32% who said it was justified.

The numbers suggest many Americans are uneasy about the scale of the Israeli offensive and are increasingly supportive of diplomatic rather than military solutions.

The results come at a time of renewed debate in Washington over U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians, with advocates urging the administration to take a more balanced approach that emphasizes humanitarian concerns and long-term stability. Analysts say the findings highlight shifting attitudes among Americans, particularly younger voters, who are more likely to view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of human rights and international law.