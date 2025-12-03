President Herzog to meet with US Jewish leaders in NYC as community anxiety grows

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will embark on a two-day official visit to New York beginning Sunday, December 7, 2025, his office announced. Following the trip, Herzog will return directly to Israel.

Herzog is set to serve as guest of honor at Yeshiva University’s annual gathering, where he will deliver the keynote address.

The university will also confer upon him an honorary doctorate, citing his lifelong dedication to the Jewish people, global Jewry, and the advancement of academic and civic life.

The president will additionally headline the American Zionist Movement’s national conference, an event that brings together a broad coalition of Zionist organizations across the United States. His speech is expected to address the increasingly urgent challenges facing American Jews and the shifting dynamics of Jewish life in the US.

Herzog’s visit comes during a period of heightened anxiety within the American Jewish community. Antisemitic incidents have surged nationwide, driven by extremist rhetoric from both the political far right and far left.

Recent municipal election results in New York, closely watched by Jewish leaders, have also ignited new concerns about communal security and political polarization.

While in New York, Herzog will hold meetings with key opinion shapers, senators and members of Congress, as well as presidents of several leading US universities. Israeli officials say the discussions aim to deepen cooperation with American institutions, reinforce shared democratic values, and bolster efforts to combat antisemitism in all its forms.