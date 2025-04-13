President Trump's Passover greetings: a message of solidarity with the Jewish community

President Donald Trump extended heartfelt Passover greetings this week to Jewish communities in the United States, Israel, and around the world, delivering a message that emphasized faith, freedom, and solidarity.

In a speech from the White House, the former president reflected on the significance of Passover, a cornerstone of Jewish tradition commemorating the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt and their long journey to the Promised Land under the leadership of Moses.

"To all Jewish families gathering with friends and loved ones this week, Happy Passover," Trump said. He highlighted how the story of Passover reflects "the enduring power" of the Jewish faith and "the importance of placing our pride in God, no matter the circumstance."

The president’s remarks were not only a nod to the spiritual depth of the holiday but also a reaffirmation of his administration's close ties to the State of Israel. He concluded his message with a blessing for the Jewish community, for Israel, and for the United States.

Trump's Passover address continues the longstanding tradition of American presidents acknowledging and honoring major religious observances, underscoring the value of religious freedom and the diversity that defines the American spirit.