Netanyahu praises U.S. Senator Graham as Israel's best friend

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Jerusalem today, expressing deep gratitude for the Senator's unwavering support.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Senator Graham for his fifth visit to Israel since the outbreak of the recent war, highlighting Graham's consistent support for Israel and the Jewish people.

Netanyahu praised Graham's stance on Israel’s right to self-defense and his strong opposition to the accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

"We have no better friend than Senator Lindsey Graham," Netanyahu stated.

Haim Tzach / L.A.M

Senator Graham, addressing Netanyahu, emphasized the enduring support of the United States for Israel. "This is one of the most difficult times for Israel since its foundation. There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one problem you will never have to worry about is America. I assure you that we will do everything we can to hold the ICC accountable for this scandal against the citizens of Israel. The International Court of Justice — you are a joke. The senior judge of the ICJ is a clear anti-Semite."

The meeting, attended by the Minister of Strategic Affairs, the Military Secretary, and the Political Advisor, saw Graham strongly criticize the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICJ is currently hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, while the ICC has sought arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Graham labeled ICJ President Nawaf Salam of Lebanon a “raving antisemite” and denounced the ICC's actions as an insult to Israel's judiciary. "We will do all we can… to hold the ICC to account for this outrage against the people of Israel. It’s a slap in the face to your judiciary," Graham assured.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's strong relationship with the United States, particularly through the steadfast support of allies like Senator Graham.