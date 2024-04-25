Pro-Palestinian campus protests spread to California, Texas

Police arrested student protesters at the University of Southern California (USC) on Wednesday, hours after law enforcement at a Texas University aggressively detained dozens in the latest clashes at the Israel-Hamas war protests that broke out on campuses nationwide. Police on Wednesday arrested nearly 100 protesters at the USC, CNN reported.

"Our universities have chosen profit and reputation over the lives of the people of Palestine and our will as students," read the post by Students for Justice in Palestine, University of California Los Angeles announcing the rally on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783215877376114952 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The supposed power of our administrators is nothing compared to the strength of the united students, staff, and faculty committed to realizing justice and upholding Palestinian liberation on campus."

While universities struggling to defuse unrest have turned to police, the arrests in California appeared to be in sharp contrast to the chaos at the University of Texas at Austin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783376751126818926 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hundreds of local and state police pushed into protesters, at one point sending some tumbling into the street. Officers made 34 arrests at the behest of the university and Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783301964945641656 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Amid the tensions, the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Columbia's president to resign if she cannot bring order to the campus. While most protests have been non-violent, some Jewish students are worried for their safety, with one Jewish student saying "the antisemitic comments and activity is running rampant."