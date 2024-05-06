Pro-Palestinian demonstrations make waves at U.S. college graduations

The echoes of the Gaza conflict found resonance at recent college graduation ceremonies across the United States as students seized the moment to voice their anti-war and anti-Israel sentiments.

Dozens of students at the University of Michigan unfurled Palestinian flags and banners during the main commencement ceremony, while a lone student at Northeastern University staged a provocative demonstration, symbolizing violence in Gaza by raising hands stained with red paint.

These disruptions marked the first weekend of graduation ceremonies amid a sweeping pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protest movement on college campuses in America.

Students rallied and set up tents at numerous universities to protest the prolonged conflict in Gaza, urging President Joe Biden to take more decisive action and calling for their schools to divest from companies supporting Israel's government, particularly arms suppliers.

While Israel and its supporters have decried the university protests as antisemitic, critics argue that such allegations are aimed at stifling dissent. Despite reports of protesters making antisemitic remarks and threats of violence, organizers maintain that their movement is peaceful, aimed at defending Palestinian rights and opposing the war. Nevertheless, some Jewish students have expressed feeling unsafe on campuses.

AP Photo/Ethan Swope

In response to the protests, several schools, including Columbia University, cited upcoming commencements as a reason to dismantle pro-Palestinian protest encampments, emphasizing the importance of providing students and families with an interruption-free ceremony.

The University of Southern California canceled its main ceremony following controversy surrounding the selection of a pro-Palestinian valedictorian who was later barred from speaking due to security concerns and fears of disruptions during the commencement.