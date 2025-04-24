Pro-Palestinian demonstrators accost Itamar Ben Gvir at Yale University

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir participated in a conference organized for Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yale University on Wednesday night, and was accosted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

As he was leaving, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators waited for him, throwing water bottles at him and his team when they emerged. In response, Ben Gvir gave them the victory sign and one of his associates waved the Israeli flag. No injuries were reported.

About a hundred students and professors participated in the conference, which lasted two hours and went on in an exemplary manner, the minister's office said. Ben Gvir emphasized that his speech focused on the theme of the Holocaust, and downplayed the protest.

"Antisemitic rioters will not intimidate me. I will continue this important mission in the United States," he said.

The Yale Daily News campus newspaper reported that Yale has revoked the registered student group status of Yalies4Palestine, highlighting the organization's role in promoting a demonstration Tuesday night, with another one scheduled for Wednesday as Ben Gvir arrived. The movement claimed it was not responsible for the demonstration, but social media posts showed that the group had called on people to join the event, as well as a public statement seemed to take credit for the event.

Ahead of Ben Gvir's visit, the newspaper published a letter from dozens of Jewish students protesting against his arrival.

"We are horrified by Ben Gvir’s presence on our campus on Yom Hashoah of all days," student Zoe Kanter said, who is a member of Jews for Collective Liberation in Palestine. Yom Hashoah is the Hebrew term for Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We believe Jewish safety can only be found in the collective safety of all peoples," she added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Donald Trump, issued an official statement Wednesday night about the rise of antisemitism in educational institutions and on campuses. He noted that he had signed a presidential decree ordering the federal government to use all available and appropriate legal tools to fight these manifestations, including the expulsion of foreign residents. Trump has ordered Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Attorney General Pam Bondi to "investigate and take action to terminate unlawful discrimination by American higher education institutions, including law schools and medical schools."