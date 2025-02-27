Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take over building in Barnard College

Dozens of masked protesters wearing keffiyehs stormed a room at Barnard College, an institution affiliated with Columbia University, on Wednesday night.

This was done in protest of the suspension of two students who had distributed pro-Palestinian leaflets during a class intrusion last month.

Orchestrated by the Students for Justice in Palestine organization at Columbia, the demonstration quickly deteriorated into rioting. A university employee was physically assaulted during the turmoil and had to be taken to the hospital, according to the institution's officials.

The protesters physically assaulted a staff member and even encouraged other people to enter the campus without identification, showing a flagrant disregard for the safety of the community, said Robin Levine, college spokesperson.

"Barnard leadership offered to meet with the protesters, just as we meet with all members of our community, on one simple condition: remove their masks," she said. "They refused. We have also offered mediation."

This proposal was rejected, with participants responding with hostile chants on megaphones in the corridors

Graffiti proclaiming "Free Palestine" was inscribed on the walls of the building. The protesters announced their intention to continue their action until the management engages in "serious negotiations."