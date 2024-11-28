Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during Macy's Thanksgiving parade

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested during the Macy's Thanksgiving parade in New York City on Thursday, according to US media.

The protesters blocked the procession, yelling slogans and waving familiar signs against the alleged "genocide" in the Gaza Strip and calling to "free Palestine."

The crowd cheered as the Ronald McDonald float was able to continue, following the New York Police Department detaining the demonstrators who had taken position, sitting in the street.

This is the second year in a row that pro-Palestinian protesters have disrupted the parade, a staple of the holiday since 1927.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said law enforcement would "be on top" of any disruption. "And I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they're going to disrupt the parade. It's not going to happen," he said. "Just as we responded last year, we're going to be on top of those who attempt to interrupt the parade in any way possible."