Pro-Palestinian protesters broke into the support event for US Vice President Kamala Harris in New York on Wednesday night, causing disorder at the scene. The event began when a large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters with drums and music, waving banners, gathered outside the Democrats' support event in Harlem, New York.

While Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, did not appear, Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and others were present at the event.

Throughout the night, the Democratic rally was repeatedly interrupted by protesters - a reminder of one of the biggest internal disputes in the party. Demonstrators even hurled smoke bombs as they shouted slogans.

"Make sure you vote! Make sure you vote!" said Adams to protesters. Adams is well known for his strong support for Israel.

"I don’t mind you being across the street. I don’t mind that you want to raise your voice," Adams said referring to the protesters who broke into the event. But the elections are the "real battle," Adams added: "Hold onto all of that anger until after November. November you need to be laser-focused on one thing."

A number of protesters carried signs drawing attention to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups. The politicians were visible rattled as the demonstration brought the evening to a close, while outside the protests turned violent.