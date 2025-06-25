Pro-Palestine Mamdani favored to win NYC democratic mayoral primary

Recommended -

New York City Councilmember Zohran Mamdani is favored to win the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the race.

The potential victory positions Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, as the frontrunner in the upcoming general election in the heavily Democratic city.

Mamdani, 33, represents a rising wave of progressive politics in the U.S. and has been a vocal critic of Israel, raising concerns among some in the Jewish and pro-Israel communities.

Born in Uganda to a family of Indian descent, Mamdani would become New York’s first Muslim mayor if elected.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has largely rallied behind Mamdani. Once a relatively unknown state legislator from Queens, he surged to prominence with a disciplined campaign centered on the city’s high cost of living. His candidacy was boosted by endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of the nation’s most prominent progressive voices.

Mamdani’s campaign was also shaped by the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East. In response to the recent U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and the broader Israel-Iran conflict, Mamdani sharply criticized American foreign policy.

“While Donald Trump bears immediate responsibility for this illegal escalation, these actions stem from a political establishment that prioritizes war over welfare,” he said. “This is a system willing to spend trillions on weapons while millions live in poverty, launching endless wars and silencing voices calling for peace.”

The general election is expected to pit Mamdani against current Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who is now running as an independent following a public backlash over his indictment on corruption charges—a case later dropped by the Trump-led Justice Department.

Meanwhile, in other primary results, Shahana Hanif, the first Muslim woman elected to the New York City Council, successfully defended her seat. She faced a challenge from Maya Kornberg, a senior research fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, who said she entered the race due to Hanif’s focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.