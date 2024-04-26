Protest encampments are now in over 40 campuses across U.S., Canada

Protest encampments by Thursday have spread to over 40 college campuses across the United States and in Canada, including Northwestern, George Washington, Harvard, Brown, the University of Michigan, MIT and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

The administration of the Columbia University is engaged in ongoing negotiations with student protesters, who inspired a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the nation.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Columbia officials said that the talks were showing progress as they neared the school’s deadline of early Friday to reach an agreement on dismantling the encampment. Despite that, two police buses were reported parked in the vicinity of the campus.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783373587845423394 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Other schools, including Indiana University Bloomington and University of Connecticut, quickly turned to law enforcement to douse demonstrations before they can take hold. At Emerson College in Boston, 108 people were arrested in what participants called a "horrific" sweep at an alleyway encampment early Thursday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783516820411941000 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

At UCLA, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel counterprotesters faced off.

At least 40 tents have been erected within the last 24 hours inside the encampment. Protesters are said to have set up supply stations with masks, food, water and first aid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783704706474553612 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Former U.S. president Donald Trump used the anti-war protests to downplay a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left a young woman dead. He made his comments outside a New York courtroom following proceedings in his hush money trial.

"Charlottesville was a little peanut. This is tremendous hate, and we have a man that can’t talk about it because he doesn’t understand it," said Trump, evidentally taking aim at his opponent and current president Joe Biden who has ofter referred to Charlottesville as a key reason he decided to run for president in 2020.

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The White House spokesperson Andrew Bates blasted Trump's remark in a statement: "Minimizing the antisemitic and white supremacist poison displayed in Charlottesville is repugnant and divisive. That moment compelled President Biden to run in 2020, because he has fought antisemitism and hate his entire life."