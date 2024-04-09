Protesters chant 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America' in Michigan

A Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan, turned contentious as anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" while speakers denounced both nations and called for the downfall of the United States' system.

The rally, held on Friday, featured speakers Tarek Bazzi and Michigan Imam Usama Abdulghani, associated with the Hadi Institute, a Muslim community center in Dearborn.

Both speakers drew comparisons between Israel and oppressive regimes, likening Israel to "Nazis," the Islamic State (ISIS), fascists, and racists.

Bazzi justified the focus on the United States at such rallies by accusing the country of funding atrocities in the Gaza Strip, referencing its support for Israel. He cited Imam Khomeini's call for chants against America and quoted civil rights leader Malcolm X, asserting that the entire US system should be dismantled.

Speaking about President Joe Biden's support for Israel, Bazzi referred to him as "Genocide Joe" and called for the removal of the entire U.S. system, stating that any system supporting such atrocities does not deserve to exist.

Abdulghani praised Imam Khomeini for establishing Quds Day, which he claimed helped people openly criticize Israel. He accused Israel of being a settler colonialist project and labeled it as ISIS, Nazis, fascists, and racists.

Towards the end of the rally, Bazzi encouraged a child to lead chants of "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," slogans often interpreted as calls for the elimination of the Jewish state and its replacement with a Palestinian state.

The rally attracted attention from Dearborn's Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who condemned the "inflammatory and violent statements" made at the event.

Hammoud emphasized that such rhetoric does not reflect the views of the Dearborn community, which stands for peace and justice for all people.