Protesters interrupt Biden's $25 million fundraiser with Obama, Clinton

The United States president Joe Biden, along with two former presidents - Barack Obama and Bill Clinton - on Thursday held a fundraiser that its organizers claim raised record over $25 million for Biden's U.S. reelection campaign.

The three took part in a discussion moderated by 'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in front of thousands of guests, with some protesters present, rising at several different moments to shout over the discussion and criticize Biden’s policy towards Israel and the war in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773521841715364150 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

One reportedly shouted: "Shame on you, Joe Biden!"

Obama said Biden has “moral clarity” on the Israel issue and is willing to listen to all sides in this debate and find common ground. When a protestor inside the theater interrupted the former president Obama, he snapped back: “You can’t just talk and not listen - that’s what the other side does.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773575579884826774 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, outside, hundreds of protesters rallies against Israel in Midtown Manhattan. Participants chanted: "Genocide Joe has to go!" and "F*ck Joe Biden," social media reports suggested.