'Puppies and rainbows': Jeffries denies U.S. Democrats' split over Israel

The United States House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that Democrats are divided on Israel, noting it is "nothing but puppies and rainbows" in his camp.

Asked about many Democrats objecting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress in contrast to others voicing support for the idea, Jeffries said "the divide is overstated."

Haim Tzach / GPO

"The Republicans have repeatedly tried to make Israel a partisan political issue and divide Democrats, and they have failed," he added. The New York Democrat argued that Republicans' divisions are far more profound than Democrats', stressing that this party provided the majority of the votes to save a foreign aid bill that included funding for Israel.

"Unity is different from unanimity. Unanimity occurs when you are part of a cult," stated Jeffries, referring to Republicans attending president candidate Donald Trump's trial in New York in display of their loyalty.

The National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Will Reinert told Axios that he agreed: "We agree with Jeffries that Democrats are unified – unified against Israel." He pointed to the vast majority of the House Democrats voting against the GOP's bill to force the shipment of offensive weaponry to Israel last week.