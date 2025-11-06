Putin ready to retaliate if Washington conducts new nuclear tests

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized strategic caution amid ongoing nuclear tensions, reaffirming Moscow’s right to respond in the event of perceived U.S. provocation. Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) while signaling that preparatory measures could be considered if other countries violate the pact.

“Russia has always scrupulously respected its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and we have no intention of deviating from these obligations,” Putin said.

At the same time, he reminded officials of a 2023 pledge that Russia would take retaliatory measures if the United States or other treaty parties conducted nuclear tests. In line with this, Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, intelligence agencies, and relevant civilian bodies to gather information, analyze potential scenarios, and prepare coordinated proposals for possible nuclear testing.

Despite the strong language, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to downplay the announcement. “The president has called for a study on the advisability of nuclear tests, not to start preparing for them,” Peskov said, leaving open the possibility for diplomatic de-escalation.

When asked about the implications for Russian-American relations, Peskov expressed uncertainty regarding U.S. intentions. “We simply can’t understand what the president meant regarding the concrete actions of the American administration. We must first study the situation before forming a view on whether preparations would be appropriate,” he said.

Peskov stressed that Russia remains committed to the nuclear test ban. “President Putin’s position is clear and allows no double interpretation. We will do nothing unless the other side violates the treaty,” he added.